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FULL SHOW: Nonstop LYING: Biden Admin OVERWHELMED With Damage Control As Americans Suffer Food, Fuel, Border Crisis
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110 views • June 09, 2022
The lying left elitists can’t even keep up with their own lies. Kristi Leigh guest hosts and breaks down how politicians and press act as abusive partners. They gaslight the American people so much that many are left feeling confused and run back to their abuser ( MSM ) for comfort and reassurance. We need to help others out of this toxic relationship! Scott Schara joins the show to share bombshell updates about how a hospital premeditated murder against his daughter - and hope that something can finally be done about it.
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