Is Christmas PAGAN? Should Christians celebrate CHRISTMAS? Better be sure!!!

The Wheat is being separated from the Tares. Which are you? Are you sure? Watch till the end and be sure! Who is your child waiting for? Santa or Jesus? We have to get this right!!! Only got one shot to make it to heaven!





Links to the sites I used





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christmas | Christmas - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Annunciation | Annunciation - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Candy_cane | Candy cane - Wikipedia

https://www.stnicholascenter.org/how-to-celebrate/resources/liturgical/prayers/prayers-for-children/blessing-candy-canes | Blessing of Candy Canes ::: St. Nicholas Center

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nativity_scene | Nativity scene - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tree-topper | Tree-topper - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yule_log | Yule log - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Garland | Garland - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wreath | Wreath - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mistletoe | Mistletoe - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holly | Holly - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santa_Claus | Santa Claus - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wassailing | Wassailing - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Father_Christmas | Father Christmas - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Nicholas | Saint Nicholas - Wikipedia

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/Old%20Nick | Old Nick Definition & Meaning - Merriam-Webster

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Krampus | Krampus - Wikipedia

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=december+25+pagan+gods+birthday&t=ffab&ia=web | december 25 pagan gods birthday at DuckDuckGo

https://historycooperative.org/pagan-origins-of-christmas/ | The Pagan Origins of Christmas: Saturnalia, Yule, and Other Pre-Christian Traditions | History Cooperative

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_World%27s_Sixteen_Crucified_Saviors | The World's Sixteen Crucified Saviors - Wikipedia

https://www.nairaland.com/4251378/list-gods-born-virgin-25th | List Of Gods Born By A Virgin On 25th December - Religion - Nigeria

https://kenyalogue.com/pagan-gods-born-on-25th-december/ | 16 Pagan Gods Born On 25th December - Kenyalogue

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=christmas+illegal+in+america&ia=web | christmas illegal in america at DuckDuckGo





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santa_Claus's_reindeer | Santa Claus's reindeer - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dagon | Dagon - Wikipedia

https://www.messagetoeagle.com/unraveling-the-secrets-behind-popes-mitre-shaped-like-a-fish-and-the-dogon-connection/ | Unraveling The Secrets Behind Pope's Mitre Shaped Like A Fish And The Dogon Connection - MessageToEagle.com

https://romancatholicbeliefs.org/roman-catholic-church-pagan-god-symbols/ | Who Is The Roman Catholic Church Really Worshiping? – Roman Catholic Beliefs

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=fish+in+hotel+transylvania+3&t=ffab&iax=images&ia=images | fish in hotel transylvania 3 at DuckDuckGo

https://biblehub.com/kjv/luke/2.htm | Luke 2 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/jeremiah/10.htm | Jeremiah 10 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/john/10.htm | John 10 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/1_thessalonians/5.htm | 1 Thessalonians 5 KJV

https://biblehub.com/kjv/1_john/2.htm | 1 John 2 KJV

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=bible+do+not+mix+your+ways+with+pagans&ia=web | bible do not mix your ways with pagans at DuckDuckGo