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This was a test run: “I will never get over it”!
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Don't thread on me


An intelligent woman exposes the atrocities that were committed against people’s rights and freedoms during the COVID-19 plannedemic.


This was a test run to gauge the masses’ complicity and / or resistance in anticipation of the enforcement of the mark of the Vatican beast of public, weekly SUNday rest and worship which goes contrary to God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment.


For more information on the mark of the beast, please look at videos on this topic on my channel.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayscovid-19father of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and truei will never get over it
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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