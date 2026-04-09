This was a test run: “I will never get over it”!

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Credits to Don't thread on me





An intelligent woman exposes the atrocities that were committed against people’s rights and freedoms during the COVID-19 plannedemic.





This was a test run to gauge the masses’ complicity and / or resistance in anticipation of the enforcement of the mark of the Vatican beast of public, weekly SUNday rest and worship which goes contrary to God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment.





For more information on the mark of the beast, please look at videos on this topic on my channel.





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