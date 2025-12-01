BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Will Israel Try to Silence Protestors with Technology
JusticeforStefan
JusticeforStefan
15 views • 22 hours ago

Israel’s treatment of Palestinian civilians, the tightening control over Gaza, and incidents of detainee abuse continue to raise serious concerns among human-rights organizations. When such actions draw little accountability from the international community, it becomes reasonable to ask: What will prevent governments from using advanced technology to silence critics, activists, and protesters worldwide?


In this video, we examine:


Footage showing Israeli soldiers shooting detained Palestinians, now under international scrutiny.


Ron Ben-Yishai’s report describing Israel’s “New Gaza Plan,” where millions could be confined to severely restricted zones under IDF and Shin Bet monitoring.


The detention of independent journalist Andrey X for documenting abuses.


Comments by Israeli Minister May Golan celebrating the destruction of Gaza.


How psychological warfare, surveillance systems, biometric checkpoints, and emerging “crowd control” technologies could be repurposed to silence dissent far beyond Israel’s borders.


The question isn’t only what is happening in Gaza — it’s what these policies foreshadow for the rest of the world. When a state can act with impunity and avoid accountability, the next step is often exporting the same tools of control to manage public opinion, suppress protest movements, and neutralize opposition globally.


