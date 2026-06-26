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DR. STELLA IMMANUEL: Parasites, Heavy Metals, and Detox: She Reveals What’s Hiding in Plain Sight | ReAwaken Reunion Tulsa
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In this backstage interview from the ReAwaken Reunion in Tulsa, Dr. Stella Immanuel joins Stacy for a lively conversation about wellness, Revive Peach Mango, natural skincare, and the bigger health concerns she believes America needs to confront. Dr. Stella shares why she is launching the “Deworm America” campaign, discussing parasites, heavy metals, detox support, immune wellness, and the everyday exposures many people never think about — from food and pets to travel and environmental toxins.
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Clay Clark
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Dr. Stella Immanuel
WEBSITE: www.drstellamd.com
FOR A 5% DISCOUNT, use promo code FLYOVER at checkout
Dr. Stella Immanuel is a physician, author, and outspoken advocate for medical freedom and faith-based healing. A board-certified primary care physician with over 30 years of experience, she gained national attention for her bold stance on early treatment protocols and natural immunity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond medicine, she is a devout Christian minister, founder of Fire Power Ministries, and a strong proponent of spiritual warfare in health and daily life. Dr. Immanuel is also a dedicated entrepreneur, integrating holistic and naturopathic approaches into her medical practice to empower individuals to take control of their well-being. Passionate, fearless, and unapologetic, she continues to challenge mainstream narratives, advocating for faith, freedom, and the right to medical choice.
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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
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Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow
Clay Clark
WEBSITE: www.thrivetimeshow.com
Text FLYOVER to 918-851-0102 to learn more
Dr. Stella Immanuel
WEBSITE: www.drstellamd.com
FOR A 5% DISCOUNT, use promo code FLYOVER at checkout
Dr. Stella Immanuel is a physician, author, and outspoken advocate for medical freedom and faith-based healing. A board-certified primary care physician with over 30 years of experience, she gained national attention for her bold stance on early treatment protocols and natural immunity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond medicine, she is a devout Christian minister, founder of Fire Power Ministries, and a strong proponent of spiritual warfare in health and daily life. Dr. Immanuel is also a dedicated entrepreneur, integrating holistic and naturopathic approaches into her medical practice to empower individuals to take control of their well-being. Passionate, fearless, and unapologetic, she continues to challenge mainstream narratives, advocating for faith, freedom, and the right to medical choice.
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch
► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
-------------------------------------------
𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com
Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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