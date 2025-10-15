Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said he would gladly support any U.S. decision to supply Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.

U.S. Military Warns Tomahawk Delivery to Ukraine Risks Direct Clash with Russia

The New York Times reports that American military officials believe sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine would bring the United States dangerously close to open confrontation with Russia.

According to the paper, the Pentagon has already drafted plans to sell or transfer the long-range missiles if President Trump gives the order. But their delivery faces major technical and logistical hurdles — Ukraine lacks both naval and ground-based launch systems capable of firing Tomahawks. To use them, Kiev would need U.S.-supplied Typhon launchers, a step that “would move the U.S. toward direct confrontation with Russia,” military officials admit.





It remains unclear how many missiles could be supplied, how Ukraine would store them securely, or what the broader consequences would be.

“There are serious concerns about escalating tensions with Russia,” NYT notes, citing recent Kremlin warnings to Washington against providing Kiev with long-range strike weapons.

Even within the U.S. defense establishment, there’s growing recognition that such moves risk crossing a line Moscow has repeatedly said would trigger direct retaliation.





