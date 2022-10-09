It's a Big Club...You Ain't in It

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1:57 The Elite Grift Club1:00 Officer Fired after Shooting Hamburger-Eating Teenager...
:34 Sheriff - Shoot looters until they look like graded cheese
:34 Watch Man Discreetly Place Card Skimmer at Convenience Store
2:04 Florida Study Finds MASSIVE 84% Increase In Cardiac DEATHS After C19 mRNA Shots For Males 18-39
2:18 VETERINARIAN TESTIMONY - PETS DYING FROM VACCINES!!
6 clips, 8:30.
Tim Truth link to his clip:
FLORIDA STUDY FINDS MASSIVE 84% INCREASE IN CARDIAC DEATHS AFTER C19 MRNA SHOTS FOR MALES 18-39
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0KcVumkW6COJ/