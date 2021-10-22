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The Face of War is Changing | Live From The Lair
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368 views • October 22, 2021
With the news of China’s hypersonic missile test, it’s important to see what’s coming down the pipe from the destructive powers that be.
#Veteran #ChinaMissile #PoppsPreppers
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#Veteran #ChinaMissile #PoppsPreppers
If you want to keep seeing this content, be sure to sign up for memberships on these sites!
https://redonkulas.locals.com/
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Sponsored by https://www.KevinsConcealment.com
Use the promo code POPP to get $2 off!
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday at 8pm Eastern!
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https://www.roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
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