”また”同じ轍を踏みますか？
Published 15 hours ago

【ロックダウン】～2024年5月迄

https://twitter.com/JackStr42679640/status/1693797382142804130

開始：数え切れないほどの主流メディアが「エリス」を推している。

https://twitter.com/hiro0725/status/1693001136306032864

アメリカでマスク着用義務が再び

https://twitter.com/w2skwn3/status/1694882955855089848?s=12&t=0kVhFazwNcWwuigocf1DeA

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/3538813d20343934c41f0ee4455cf22f47d5370d

【日本】

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/9a43c1fc8d306f78128dfa63b262215d59168eb5

https://youtu.be/3bRmn877B1w?si=IovhSa_0cT1NG217

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/cade5557e0ef74ba231edc3b8d35d52fc3733a4b


127g で 日本国民 全員 賄える

https://twitter.com/N4er5BANKPkQFQe/status/1684089511419187201

https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm42257326


厚労省：「ワクチン安全確認 3 年要す」と発表。

http://totalnewsjp.com/2023/08/25/covid19-947/


カナダの「危険な変異種」のため、旅行者向けにマスクが10月までに復活し、12月までにコロナウイルス制限やロックダウンが解除されると伝えられた」

https://twitter.com/hiro0725/status/1692752285854749046






cdcpcrebs

