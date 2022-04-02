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"In Ukraine, they are Tired of the Infringement of the Language - We are Oppressed for the Russian Language". 040222
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50 views • April 02, 2022
“In Ukraine, they are tired of the infringement of the language: we are oppressed for the Russian language. For me, this is not acceptable. It’s all tired,” said Denis Nuryga, former junior sergeant of the Aidar national battalion, who voluntarily surrendered and went over to the side of Russia.
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