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Dr. Robert Malone: The Coordinated Propaganda Narrative Around COVID-19 | CLIP
A pioneer of mRNA vaccine technology and vocal critic of vaccine mandates, Dr. Robert Malone describes what he sees as a 'coordinated propaganda narrative' around COVID-19 which has created a "mass formation" in the US. Malone says that this mass formation is "completely resistant to facts," and that "if you speak against the dominant narrative…you will be eliminated from society."
#RobertMalone #DrRobertMalone #MassFormation
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