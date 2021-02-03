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The Underground War Happening Now Part 2
Bargain4Biz
Bargain4Biz
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402 views • February 03, 2021
The Underground War Happening Now Part 2
Massive bore machines explained. More info about the The Underground War Happening Now January 2020.

Whats this all mean ?
Mass arrests on the surface of earth planned for spring of 2020?
All DUMB removal starts in the USA?
Are dark factions holding down the DUMBs in China, Iran and Israhell?
Will we hear of conflicts/DUMB take outs in these areas in early 2020?
How many months will it take for trials?
Will trials extend into Europe, arrests of very powerful world controllers in late 2020?

How many people are stepping down from positions of power?
Notable resignations, current, world wide, tracked here since 2017:
https://www.resignation.info/

Love and light is overtaking the dark.

Victory of the Light !
Keywords
warundergroundsavethechildren
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