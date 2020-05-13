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Bunker Buster Covidians
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38 views • May 13, 2020
Craig and Jon are stuck in their Corona bunker discussing the finer things in life like Chili’s, asteroids, and the Cranberries. See what it’s like to spend all your time trapped in a deep hole that’s lit by fluorescent light while drinking nothing but questionably-sourced water.
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