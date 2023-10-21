Looks Like We Found The [Big Guy] $

There are a lot more checks where this came from.

The investigation continues — and this is the tip of the iceberg.





House Committee On Oversight & Accountability:

• Comer Releases Evidence Of Direct Payment To Joe Biden

• We Have Found A $200K Direct Payment To Joe Biden





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (20 October 2023)

https://youtu.be/NIxjLh_stWE

