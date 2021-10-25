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SURPRISE! Police drops 'investigation' against Pedoplile Prins Andrew [Oct 11. 2021)
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101 views • October 25, 2021
Note: No surprise here - As I have said and written for years, the whole court and Legal system including the police and the prosecution is also total corrupt and plum rotten, Wake The Fuck up Sheeple, the Satanic are everywere...
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CBS Mornings Oct 11, 2021: London police dropping sexual assault investigation of Prince Andrew
London's Metropolitan Police announced they were dropping their investigation into sexual assault charges against the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, after reviewing evidence presented by American Virginia Giuffre, who says she was forced to have sex with the prince at the age of 17. Senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports on the scandal that has made the Queen's third child, a royal embarrassment.
23,487 views Oct 11, 2021
CBS Mornings - 2.13M subscribers
https://youtu.be/ex2bzbtVez4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-SJ6nODDmufqBzPBwCvYvQ
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BBC News Nov 17, 2019: - In a Newsnight special, Emily Maitlis interviews the Duke of York as he speaks for the first time about his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations which have been made against him over his own conduct.
The Duke of York speaks to Emily Maitlis about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations against him.
In a world exclusive interview, Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis speaks to Prince Andrew, the Duke of York at Buckingham Palace.
For the first time, the Duke addresses in his own words the details of his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who took his own life while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.
In 2015, Prince Andrew was named in court papers as part of a US civil case against Epstein.
The Prince, who is the Queen’s third child, also answers questions about the allegations made against him by one of Epstein’s victims, and discusses the impact of the scandal on the Royal family and his work.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=police+drops+charges+prins+andrew&;t=h_&ia=web
https://news.yahoo.com/london-police-drop-prince-andrew-111033396.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/10/11/prince-andrew-british-police-drop-investigation/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2021/10/11/uk-police-drop-investigations-into-prince-andrew-ghislaine-maxwell-and-jeffrey-epstein-allegations/
Met police drop investigation into Prince Andrew in Virginia Giuffre case (Guardian)
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/10/uk-met-police-reportedly-speak-prince-andrew-accuser-virginia-giuffre
Prince Andrew’s Lawyers Allowed To Review Epstein’s Settlement With Accuser Giuffre (Forbes)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2021/10/06/prince-andrews-lawyers-allowed-to-review-epsteins-settlement-with-accuser-giuffre/
Prince Andrew Sued In U.S. Court By Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre (Forbes)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2021/08/09/prince-andrew-sued-in-us-court-by-jeffrey-epstein-accuser-virginia-giuffre/
Jeffrey Epstein’s Dark Façade Finally Cracks (Forbes)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/lisettevoytko/2019/07/12/jeffrey-epsteins-dark-faade-finally-cracks/
Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal: The Newsnight Interview - BBC News
4,661,484 views Nov 17, 2019
BBC News - 10.9M subscribers
https://youtu.be/QtBS8COhhhM
--
CBS Mornings Oct 11, 2021: London police dropping sexual assault investigation of Prince Andrew
London's Metropolitan Police announced they were dropping their investigation into sexual assault charges against the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, after reviewing evidence presented by American Virginia Giuffre, who says she was forced to have sex with the prince at the age of 17. Senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports on the scandal that has made the Queen's third child, a royal embarrassment.
23,487 views Oct 11, 2021
CBS Mornings - 2.13M subscribers
https://youtu.be/ex2bzbtVez4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-SJ6nODDmufqBzPBwCvYvQ
--
BBC News Nov 17, 2019: - In a Newsnight special, Emily Maitlis interviews the Duke of York as he speaks for the first time about his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations which have been made against him over his own conduct.
The Duke of York speaks to Emily Maitlis about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations against him.
In a world exclusive interview, Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis speaks to Prince Andrew, the Duke of York at Buckingham Palace.
For the first time, the Duke addresses in his own words the details of his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who took his own life while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.
In 2015, Prince Andrew was named in court papers as part of a US civil case against Epstein.
The Prince, who is the Queen’s third child, also answers questions about the allegations made against him by one of Epstein’s victims, and discusses the impact of the scandal on the Royal family and his work.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=police+drops+charges+prins+andrew&;t=h_&ia=web
https://news.yahoo.com/london-police-drop-prince-andrew-111033396.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/10/11/prince-andrew-british-police-drop-investigation/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberthart/2021/10/11/uk-police-drop-investigations-into-prince-andrew-ghislaine-maxwell-and-jeffrey-epstein-allegations/
Met police drop investigation into Prince Andrew in Virginia Giuffre case (Guardian)
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/10/uk-met-police-reportedly-speak-prince-andrew-accuser-virginia-giuffre
Prince Andrew’s Lawyers Allowed To Review Epstein’s Settlement With Accuser Giuffre (Forbes)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2021/10/06/prince-andrews-lawyers-allowed-to-review-epsteins-settlement-with-accuser-giuffre/
Prince Andrew Sued In U.S. Court By Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre (Forbes)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2021/08/09/prince-andrew-sued-in-us-court-by-jeffrey-epstein-accuser-virginia-giuffre/
Jeffrey Epstein’s Dark Façade Finally Cracks (Forbes)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/lisettevoytko/2019/07/12/jeffrey-epsteins-dark-faade-finally-cracks/
Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal: The Newsnight Interview - BBC News
4,661,484 views Nov 17, 2019
BBC News - 10.9M subscribers
https://youtu.be/QtBS8COhhhM
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