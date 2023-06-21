Create New Account
FLASHBACK: Guerrilla Gardening (2015)
The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport


SHOW NOTES AND MP3 AUDIO: https://www.corbettreport.com/gardening

FROM 2015: The problems are obvious: food safety scandals, the death of family farming, food supply insecurity, the revolving door between corporate lobbyists and government regulators, and many more. The solution should be equally obvious: rolling up our sleeves and getting in the garden. Join us today as we explore this simple, natural solution to one of our most fundamental problems.

