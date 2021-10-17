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Stairway to Gehenna by Noel Schwenk
guitarnoel
guitarnoel
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30 views • October 17, 2021
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© 2017-2021 Bit Chute Limited
STAIRWAY TO GEHENNA GUITAR HALLOWEEN MUSIC FOR SALE BY NOEL SCHWENK
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First published at 02:10 UTC on October 15th, 2021.
#HALLOWEEN #GUITAR #OHIO
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guitarnoel

guitarnoel

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I worked on a salsa part for one song & wrote the opening montuno; the augmented harmony, though, prompted the concept of a composition for a "Stairway to Gehenna". Once I have a pattern like that with which to work, it's so much fun to produce ideas from that resource. Makes a good Halloween music sound.Full recording for sale at https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com/track/stairway-to-gehenna and also by just searching "pianoguitarnoel" https://pianoguitarnoel.com/
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