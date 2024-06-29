BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News June 29, 2024 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
115 views • 10 months ago

June 29, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Vote counting is underway in Iran as the people choose a new president following last month’s death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. The New York Times editorial board calls on Biden to drop out of the presidential race calling him a “shadow of a great public servant” after his train-wreck performance in the first debate with Donald Trump. Independent US Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. argues that the nation deserves better than to choose between the lesser of two evils. People across the country are echoing this sentiment. Iran threatens Israel with a devastating war if Tel Aviv decides to embark on full-scale military aggression against Lebanon’s Hezbollah as Israel says it’s ready to open another front.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
