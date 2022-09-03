The International Financing Of Engineered Migration

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NGOs, Think Tanks, Globalist Billionaires, and Multilateral Organizations all conspire to engineer the movement of non-European peoples into the West.
Their goal? The replacement of Europeans and their cultures.
The major financiers of this agenda are discussed in this video.
🔗 Credit To VertigoPolitix
https://expose-news.com/2022/03/19/the-genocide-of-the-peoples-of-europe/
Mirrored - Just a Dude
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