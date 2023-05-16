Create New Account
NEW Fox News Producer Tells All to OMG Journalist about Advertising Pressures and Pfizer
May 15, 2023


A Brave OMG journalist captured undercover footage of his meeting with Fox News Producer Sean Langille who spoke about the impact advertisers have on the network saying "now that he's (Carlson) is gone, they’re starting to come back.”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QiK_t5b_kgY

fox newstucker carlsonadvertisersproducerjames okeefepfizerpressuresokeefe media groupsean langille

