READY TO HAVE YOUR MIND BLOWN❓THE DOD (US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE) IS PROVIDING SCHOOL LUNCHES
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
189 views • 10 months ago

Ready To Have Your Mind Blown? The DOD (US Department of Defense) Is Providing School Lunches In America


“I thought DOD stood for something else, but you're saying it's definitely Department of Defense providing the school lunches?”


“Yeah”


“Who mandates this? The state and the federal government?”


“Yeah.”


—“Mandate who you buy food from?”


“Yeah”


“They'll give us hundreds of thousands of dollars, but we can only spend it in their channels. — There there specific companies that you're allowed to buy through


We purchase through DOD. They have their own ordering guide, and we purchased through them. But they they work out the contracts throughout the General Mills, etc”


“Sucks for you guys and it sucks for us and it sucks for the kids. And in the same respect, if the Department of Defense is supplying the food and they are the ones who are negotiating these contracts with these mega corporations like, you know, General Mills and Yeah. Nestle, all of these.


Right. Then they are incentivized to get the lowest quality at the highest, you know, price. So so then the more processed, the better for them. So, again, it seems like the only options you guys have are the things that are predetermined anyway, and so your options are limited.”


You have to watch this whole video, this is CRAZY.


Source: https://x.com/wallstreetapes/status/1800693705327919373


Thumbnail: https://archive.attn.com/stories/6464/index.html


Add what you've just learned along with SELF-ASSEMBLING HYDROGEL NANOTECH 🧬 FOUND IN PEPSI - putting 2 & 2 together?


https://www.bitchute.com/video/Aer12a7xSLsy/

Keywords
controldodschool lunchesmulti pronged attackfood processors
