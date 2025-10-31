TEARS COME TO MY EYES... AND THEN, RIGHTEOUS ANGER A London woman calls in and cries her eyes out in desperation:

When a Manchester synagogue was attacked Starmer flew home from abroad, declared a Cobra incident, put SAS helicopters in the air, pledged millions for security, put extra police on the streets at the weekend.





He was supported by all the main parties and wall to wall MSM coverage, Royal Family support etc.





An illegal Afghan brought here by the Tories and allowed to stay under Labour goes on a stabbing spree killing an English man.





What does he and the establishment say?





NOTHING.





We are classed on the lowest rung of the ladder.