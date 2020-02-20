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CONTRAILS, NOT CHEMTRAILS
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193 views • February 20, 2020
ARIZONA SAYS, "CONTRAILS, NOT CHEMTRAILS"
See Arizona's "Official" response to reports of chemtrails and their harmful air quality effects. You'll LYAO or cry. One or the other... If the Center For Disease Control (CDC) can cook its books related to vaccines, what prevents states from doing the same related to geoengineered skies? Read Arizona's official response to reports of chemtrails in its skies at http://www.azdeq.gov/contrails
See Arizona's "Official" response to reports of chemtrails and their harmful air quality effects. You'll LYAO or cry. One or the other... If the Center For Disease Control (CDC) can cook its books related to vaccines, what prevents states from doing the same related to geoengineered skies? Read Arizona's official response to reports of chemtrails in its skies at http://www.azdeq.gov/contrails
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