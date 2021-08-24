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CDC CAUGHT FALSIFYING DATA?
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251 views • August 24, 2021
CDC CAUGHT FALSIFYING DATA?
CDC CAUGHT FALSIFYING DATA?
Whether it’s data on masks, case counts or even agency buzzwords like ‘a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ the CDC’s data collection and accuracy has taken a major blow in the public’s eyes. Jefferey Jaxen deconstructs the inconsistencies from a public health agency rapidly losing integrity in America.
#Mask #Unvaccinated #CDC #CaseCounts #Covid19 #Pandemic #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW229
POSTED: August 24, 2021
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/O5VG3d60v8lE/
CDC CAUGHT FALSIFYING DATA?
Whether it’s data on masks, case counts or even agency buzzwords like ‘a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ the CDC’s data collection and accuracy has taken a major blow in the public’s eyes. Jefferey Jaxen deconstructs the inconsistencies from a public health agency rapidly losing integrity in America.
#Mask #Unvaccinated #CDC #CaseCounts #Covid19 #Pandemic #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW229
POSTED: August 24, 2021
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/O5VG3d60v8lE/
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