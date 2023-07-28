Create New Account
Hollywood Actors and Writers Strike Against Intelligence - Real Free News Extra
Real Free News
Hollywood is on strike and the bad actors and regurgitating writers are concerned about Artificial Intelligence. Everyone else has been concerned about, dim-witted intelligence, superficial intelligence, and lack of intelligence from the deviant, anti-American, globalist propaganda machine that has become Hollywood.


Yes, this is THE moment in history when you Hollywood frauds, losers, and perverts start to get punished for all the low-grade low-brow garbage you put out and shove in the face of our children. No one cares about your half-hearted strike, your faux pity-party, or how you are going to pay your over-priced rent. You're sadness, misery, and exasperation are now our entertainment. We are all going to pop some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the show.


https://realfreenews.blogspot.com/2023/07/hollywood-actors-and-writers-strike.html


