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Is There A Gap in Our History pt 1
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40 views • June 17, 2020
Part One of this series dealing with the Gap Theory.
Why is it important?
What exactly is the Gap Theory
- the Gap Theory defined by someone who believes in it. Too many times people who do not adhere to something try to define what something is, and quite honestly get it wrong - sometimes on purpose ... so they can easily come against it.
Join us on Facebook live at:
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Why is it important?
What exactly is the Gap Theory
- the Gap Theory defined by someone who believes in it. Too many times people who do not adhere to something try to define what something is, and quite honestly get it wrong - sometimes on purpose ... so they can easily come against it.
Join us on Facebook live at:
www.Facebook.com/TheWayRemnant
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