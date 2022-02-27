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How Japan is Dumping 1m Tonnes of Radioactive Water in the Ocean. It's Complicated.
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390 views • February 27, 2022
The Guardian.
Since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, more than 1m tonnes of radioactive water has been building up at the power plant in central Japan.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02BqQqguZYA
Since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, more than 1m tonnes of radioactive water has been building up at the power plant in central Japan.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02BqQqguZYA
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