💥US/Israel-backed aid system killed Gazans seeking food - 5 months, more than 1,000 people dead

💥💥💥 US/Israel-backed aid system killed Gazans seeking food

A devastating investigation by Airwars reconstructs how the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) — backed by the United States and Israel — became a deadly trap for civilians.

Over 5 months, more than 1,000 people were killed at its aid distribution sites.

Through 3D reconstruction of two aid deliveries, analysis of hours of footage, and testimony from Palestinians and former contractors, the report concludes: deaths were designed into the system.

🌏 A militarized aid design created inevitable chaos and crushing.

🌏 Israeli forces and US contractors routinely used violence against civilians.

🌏 Survivors often reached the front only to find no food remained.

"We throw ourselves into the jaws of death so we can eat — so that we can survive," said Hamam, one of the survivors from Rafah, in an interview with Airwars.