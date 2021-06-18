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Who is Ray Epps?
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281 views • June 18, 2021
On January 5th, the night before the infamous January 6th Capitol Event, this man was caught on camera encouraging the crowd to raid the Capitol on the next day.
The crowd yells NO! We can't do that, and he insists everyone raids the Capitol.
Who is Ray Epps?
The crowd yells NO! We can't do that, and he insists everyone raids the Capitol.
Who is Ray Epps?
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