© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Project Veritas Exposes PBS Lawyer INCITING VIOLENCE . Take TRUMP Supporters Children
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
330 views • January 13, 2021
James O'Keefe's project veritas has dropped a new exposé, PBS Principal Counsel Michael Beller Incites Political Violence In Radical Left-Wing Agenda
“Go to the White House & throw Molotov cocktails...”
“Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters, Homeland Security will take their children away…”
I wonder if the mainstream media go full throttle with this.
“Go to the White House & throw Molotov cocktails...”
“Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters, Homeland Security will take their children away…”
I wonder if the mainstream media go full throttle with this.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.