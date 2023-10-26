Jesus was faced with a legal trial yet under illegal circumstances.

2Thess lesson #12. A study in Luke chapter 22 shows us the trial set up as a legal procedure yet carried out under deception by corrupt men. Wicked leadership often will put on a display of righteousness and judicial prudence, yet it is all a deception and corruption under the surface. Satan works very subtly attacking the true Christians attempting to walk in God's plan.
