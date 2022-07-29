The pharmaceutical cartel: organized crime without criminal conviction!

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“The pharmaceutical industry
in Germany can do whatever it wants,” claims a criminal investigator in a ZDF
report on the pharmaceutical cartel. And how right he is with his statement
proves how politics and the judiciary are entangled in the same quagmire. Even
the Mafia can still learn from their machinations, says the official about Big
Pharma.
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