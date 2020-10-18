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TELL-A-VISION... You've been programmed!
aspaceoflove
aspaceoflove
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51 views • October 18, 2020
For videos that have been banned or are difficult to find visit: https://aspaceoflove.com/

Join Heather and Mayla as they discuss sacred sexuality and the agenda to distort and weaponise our sexuality against us. They discuss how this distortion in our sexuality leads to shame and the effects that can have on our lives. They share tools to face, feel and heal the shame that have benefitted them both on their own journeys.
They also dive deep into how we are programmed using ancient knowledge of the natural laws of the Universe and an understanding of human psychology!

Heather Noël
https://givinggamefoundation.com/
https://aspaceoflove.com/
https://navigatethegame.com/

Mayla Lambert Amaron
https://www.maylalambertamaron.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maylalambertamaron
Instagram: @maylalambertamaron

Resources Mentioned:Books: Anastasia and the Ringing Cedars Book Series by Vladimir Megre https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebo....ok/volume-i-anastasi

"How to Make Love All the Time" by Barbara DeAngelis

Jason Shurka - Pyramid Code (PDF and audiobook) https://www.jasonshurka.com/thepyramidcodehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiNtPwM4P5U&;t=3s

Power vs Force by David R. Hawkins

"Healing the Shame that Binds You" by John Bradshaw

The Giving Game Day 18 Shame: https://givinggamefoundation.com/day-18/

How to Feel Better When Things Get Worse: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9lhBRKNaqU&;t=1s

Maya Angelou - I Am Human: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePodNjrVSsk

Word Magic: The Powers and Occult Definitions of Words (Second Edition) by Pao Chang

Four Laws of the Universe:
Law of Free Will
Law of Allowance
Law of Balance
Law of Creativity

How to Feel Better When Things Get Worse: Relationships - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8ztPLIKZUM&;t=3s

TED talk: The power of vulnerability | Brené Brown https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4Qm9cGRub0

"As a Man Thinketh" by James AllenPDF: https://soilandhealth.org/wp-c....ontent/uploads/0304s

Opening
VideoArtist: Real-Time Films (YouTube)
Video Clip: Forest animation HD Cryengine real-time Bokeh dof
Keywords
nothingisasitseemstellavisionyouvebeenprogrammed
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