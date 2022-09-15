Renewable Energy is The Scam We All Fell For

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This is Hornsea Project One, a wind farm currently under construction on the coast of Yorkshire. It will be the largest wind farm in the world. It will power 1 million homes. It is estimated that Climate Change will kill at least 150 million people in this century. It could all be avoided if the temperature could be lowered by 1.5 degrees Celsius. They are investing Billions into renewable energy. Mirror