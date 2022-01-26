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Tainted Blood - Blood Banks Accepting Vaccinated Blood
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520 views • January 26, 2022
On January 25, 2022, Nurse Kimberly Kopetseg spotted a blood bank bus, stopped and investigated. This blood bank bus on Oahu is obtaining donated blood from people who received any of the human experimental injections as well as from those that have not. We were notified there is a shortage of blood so they are accepting all blood types but we were not told why there is a shortage.
@KimberlyKopetseg
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#BloodBank #tainted #KimberlyKopetseg
@KimberlyKopetseg
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#BloodBank #tainted #KimberlyKopetseg
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