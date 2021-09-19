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Prophecy: Awakening is coming, Awake Kehila, out of darkness and the storm
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143 views • September 19, 2021
Prophetic word, given on July 21st 2021 around 10:30pm, that started unexpectedly in a dream and continued while waking up – relative slowly.
Awakening is coming, greatest awakening/ revival ever, wake up and calm the storm.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-21-pdf-download-2/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
Awakening is coming, greatest awakening/ revival ever, wake up and calm the storm.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-21-pdf-download-2/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
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