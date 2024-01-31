Create New Account
The Long Con
Son of the Republic
You Are A Debt Slave

* These people raised up by leadership do not believe in the underlying tenets of our civilization.

* They can’t do this unless you underwrite it with your tax $ or charitable donations.

* It’s always about them.

* We’re heading into a margin call that’s going to send America in a different direction.

* It is past time to cleanse the money changers’ temple.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3357: Is The Dollar Finished; More Countries Join BRICS (31 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4aiv10-episode-3357-is-the-dollar-finished-more-countries-join-brics.html

