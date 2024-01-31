The Long Con

* These people raised up by leadership do not believe in the underlying tenets of our civilization.
* They can’t do this unless you underwrite it with your tax $ or charitable donations.
* It’s always about them.
* We’re heading into a margin call that’s going to send America in a different direction.
* It is past time to cleanse the money changers’ temple.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3357: Is The Dollar Finished; More Countries Join BRICS (31 January 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4aiv10-episode-3357-is-the-dollar-finished-more-countries-join-brics.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.