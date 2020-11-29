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Lockdown: The right side of history
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8 views • November 29, 2020
The Very Opinionated Kate Wand Show, November 22, 2020
A short video about the morality of Lockdowns.
"Who Deserves Your Trust in the COVID Debate?"
An essay by Stacey Rudin is recited in this episode of the Very Opinionated Show.
https://www.facebook.com/The-Very-Opinionated-Kate-Wand-Show-107564297838363/
Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & G. Gervais
Original Music: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Montage: G. Gervais
Please SUPPORT the Very Opinionated Show:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A&;Z3JncnB0=
https://very-opinionated.com/store/
Very Opinionated MERCH & WORKS: https://very-opinionated.com
ALL VIDEOS ARE ON ODYSEE: https://lbry.tv/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5
Show Notes:
Who Deserves Your Trust in the Covid Debate? by Stacey Rudin
https://www.aier.org/article/who-deserves-your-trust-in-the-covid-debate/
The Great Barrington Declaration
https://gbdeclaration.org
Interview with Mike Yeadon
https://lbry.tv/Mike-Yeadon-Unlocked:0
Matt Kibbe w/ Ivor Cummins
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUrZERocImw
The Royal Family
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BucTwPegW5k
Still Face Experiment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apzXGEbZht0
Rocco Galati + Randy Hillier at Queen’s Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PaxzgFI4s5A
Dr Kulvinder Kaur Gill on SkyNews Aus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MVXsQEntQc
Loneliness - A short sad film about sadness and suicide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2aZietqXHXU
Thomas Clarkson: The First Abolitionist fee.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBTkkwngmtc
The Scale of Justice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmDFBnkH9kg
*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/ ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **
A short video about the morality of Lockdowns.
"Who Deserves Your Trust in the COVID Debate?"
An essay by Stacey Rudin is recited in this episode of the Very Opinionated Show.
https://www.facebook.com/The-Very-Opinionated-Kate-Wand-Show-107564297838363/
Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & G. Gervais
Original Music: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Montage: G. Gervais
Please SUPPORT the Very Opinionated Show:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A&;Z3JncnB0=
https://very-opinionated.com/store/
Very Opinionated MERCH & WORKS: https://very-opinionated.com
ALL VIDEOS ARE ON ODYSEE: https://lbry.tv/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5
Show Notes:
Who Deserves Your Trust in the Covid Debate? by Stacey Rudin
https://www.aier.org/article/who-deserves-your-trust-in-the-covid-debate/
The Great Barrington Declaration
https://gbdeclaration.org
Interview with Mike Yeadon
https://lbry.tv/Mike-Yeadon-Unlocked:0
Matt Kibbe w/ Ivor Cummins
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUrZERocImw
The Royal Family
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BucTwPegW5k
Still Face Experiment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apzXGEbZht0
Rocco Galati + Randy Hillier at Queen’s Park
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PaxzgFI4s5A
Dr Kulvinder Kaur Gill on SkyNews Aus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MVXsQEntQc
Loneliness - A short sad film about sadness and suicide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2aZietqXHXU
Thomas Clarkson: The First Abolitionist fee.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBTkkwngmtc
The Scale of Justice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmDFBnkH9kg
*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/ ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **
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