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Vaccine Transhumanism
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317 views • September 21, 2021
Insights into the bio-medical / vaccine industry complex - Whitney Webb
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is together with Dr. Wolfgang Wodark, who was the one who prevented the Swine Flu scam of 2009 with the pharmaceutical Industry. Researcher and investigative journalist Whitney Webb exposes a wealth of information relating to the alleged pandemic which has created chaos across the face of the Earth. She reveals detailed information and names of those who have been involved with the pharmaceutical industry and with the private corporations and foundations including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Once again, it is clear from this interview that it is the intention of the few elites and major corporations to take us towards new humanity with trans-humanism and eugenics.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is together with Dr. Wolfgang Wodark, who was the one who prevented the Swine Flu scam of 2009 with the pharmaceutical Industry. Researcher and investigative journalist Whitney Webb exposes a wealth of information relating to the alleged pandemic which has created chaos across the face of the Earth. She reveals detailed information and names of those who have been involved with the pharmaceutical industry and with the private corporations and foundations including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Once again, it is clear from this interview that it is the intention of the few elites and major corporations to take us towards new humanity with trans-humanism and eugenics.
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