2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 114

it's International Day on 2 Guys. We have Max Van Den Berg from The Netherlands back with us talking about what is going on in his country with the collapse of the prime minister's coalition government. Plus we will also be talking about other events going on around the world.
