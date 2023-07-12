Create New Account
2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 114
it's International Day on 2 Guys. We have Max Van Den Berg from The Netherlands back with us talking about what is going on in his country with the collapse of the prime minister's coalition government. Plus we will also be talking about other events going on around the world.

Why is this important? Because it has a ripple effect and everything that happens around the globe effects what happens in this country.
Join us as we discuss international politics.
internationalthe netherlandsdark side of the world

