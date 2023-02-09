Create New Account
The high-profile AI app chatGPT can be manipulated by man
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p27s7li0ff8

2023.02.09 The high-profile AI app chatGPT can be manipulated by man. It will be AI's penicillin for humanity if it can disclose the truth. In the future, it will have the autonomy to define human events because verifying every piece of information is humanly impossible.

目前广受关注的AI应用程序ChatGPT，它一定会被人为操控!如果AI说真话，那它会是人类世界的青霉素。未来AI会主动化定义人类所有事件，但是人类无法一一查验其讯息真伪。


