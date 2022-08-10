Apple Bending Over Backwards to the CCP on Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/p163b9c88
08/08/2022 Apple has been watching the situation near Taiwan and it has told Apple’s suppliers to label their goods as “made in Taiwan, China” , or “made in Chinese Taipei” – a line that would not anger Beijing. This is not the first time that Apple has bent over backwards for the Communist Party