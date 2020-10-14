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Εγκλήματα της αριστεράς που ξέχασαν να σου πουν | Agathi Christiana
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12 views • October 14, 2020
Η γνωστή δίκη των ημερών και η δολοφονία του Π. Φύσσα έχουν δημιουργήσει ένα έντονο κλίμα διεκδίκησης του δικαίου και διασφάλισης του δημοκρατικού πολιτεύματος και πνεύματος. Επικυρώθηκε η δημοκρατία; Μπορούμε πλέον να εμπιστευόμαστε τυφλά το πολίτευμα και τη δικαιοσύνη; Επρόκειτο για πολιτική καπηλεία της δολοφονίας ή για απλή καλή πράξη; Πόσα και ποια είναι τα εγκλήματα της αριστεράς που κανείς δεν θυμάται, από το 1974 μέχρι και σήμερα; Αυτά και πολλά ακόμη θα ακούσεις σε αυτό το βίντεο.
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