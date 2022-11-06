⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, Nov 6, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (6 November 2022)

Part 1 of 2

The AF of the Russian Federation continue the SMO.

In Kupyansk direction, 1 battalion tactical group of the AF of UKR (AFU), supported by a group of nationalists, attempted to attack RU forces' positions at a narrow front stretch towards Novosyolovskoye (LPR).

The enemy units have been stopped by strikes launched by Army Aviation, heavy flamethrower syst, artillery, & intensive action of RU forces. These units are under fire attacks.

Moreover, an enemy company tactical group attempted to attack RU positions near Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region).

Firepower's operation has resulted in the frustration of the attack launched by the AFU units.

Up to 200 UKR personnel, 8 tanks, 9 armoured fighting vehicles, & 8 pickups have been eliminated in the abovementioned direction.

In Krasny Liman direction, 2 enemy battalion tactical groups made an unsuccessful attempt to launch an attack towards Ploshchanka, Artyomovka, Stelmakhovka (LPR), & Yampolovka (DPR).

Attacks launched by RU artillery & Army Aviation have resulted in the elimination of up to 250 UKR personnel & nationalists, 2 tanks, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket syst (MLRS), 1 self-propelled artillery system & 12 motor vehicles.

In addition, a high-precision attack launched by RU Aerospace Forces has resulted in the elimination of up to 100 militants from nationalist groups & mercenaries, including about 40 mercenaries from the USA, UK, and Poland, as well as 10 armoured fighting vehicles.

In South Donetsk direction, RU artillery units & assault groups have neutralised AFU units near Pavlovka & Novomikhaylovka (DPR).

Up to 70 UKR personnel, 1 tank, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 4 pickups & 2 U.S.-manuf M-777 howitzers have been eliminated.

In Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, up to 1 enemy mechanised infantry company attacked RU forces' positions towards Sablukovka & Pyatikhatki (Kherson region).

Firepower's operation & successful action of RU units have resulted in driving the enemy back to initial positions.

Over 50 UKR personnel, 8 armoured fighting vehicles & 10 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

Moreover, 2 AFU self-propelled artillery systems have been destroyed by loitering ordnance near Novopetrovka (Kherson region).

Operational-Tactical & Army Aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery have neutralised 1 command post of 72nd Mechanised Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Prechistovka (DPR), as well as 67 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 184 areas.

1 ordnance depot of 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Zaporozhye.

Moreover, an attack launched at the ordnance depot of the AFU near Krasnoarmeysk (DPR) has resulted in the destruction of 120 rockets launched by U.S.-manuf HIMARS MLRS, 250 rockets launched by Smerch MLRS & 2 transport-loading vehicles.

Fighter Aviation of RU Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 UKR UAV over Jarylgach Island (Kherson region).

Part 2

Air defence facilities have shot down 16 UAVs near Plodovoye, Vishnevoye, Lvovo, Pershotravnevoye, Ishchenka, Bruskinskoye, Novaya Kakhvoka (Kherson region), Snigiryovka (Nikolayev region), Nikolskoye, Volnovakha, Lyubovka and Novoandreyevka (DPR).

8 rockets, including 6 launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS, have been intercepted near Antonovka (Kherson region), and Donetsk, 2 rockets launched by Olkha MLRS near Antonovka (Kherson region), as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radiation missile near Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).





◽️ Moreover, 1 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missile has been shot down near Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

In total, 331 airplanes & 169 helicopters, 2,452 UAV, 386 air defence missile syst, 6,398 tanks & other armoured fighting vehicles, 883 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,560 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 7,086 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the SMO.

Kiev regime continues its provocations aimed at creating a possible technological disaster at the Zaporozhye Nuclear PP.

Over the past 24 hrs, AFU artillery units have launched 15 large-calibre projectiles at Energodar, & the territory adjacent to the NPP.

The shelling was conducted from AFU-controlled areas of Vysshetarasovka & Kapulovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

RU artillery's counterattack has resulted in the destruction of 1 UKR Msta-B howitzer & 2 AFU vehicles.

The radiation environment at the Zaporozhye NPP remains normal.