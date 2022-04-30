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ROLLING THUNDER Comes To Ottawa While Justice Minister INVOKES CABINET SECRECY Over Emergencies Act! - 042922
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42 views • April 30, 2022
The following video is shared on behalf of Dan at 'Press For Truth' on YT and the following his description.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrkFs3k0unU&;ab_channel=PressForTruth
The “Rolling Thunder” event is set to kick off this weekend in Ottawa as hundreds of bikers are planning on holding a peaceful demonstration inside the nations capital at Parliament Hill. Organizers have called for a peaceful and lawful assembly while also warning the police that their actions before, during and after the event will be held accountable in a court of law. Meanwhile Justice Minister David Lametti is invoking cabinet confidentiality (aka cabinet secrecy) when it comes to disclosing how the government decided upon enacting the never before used Emergencies Act.
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth warns attendees of the event to be on the lookout for agent provocateurs or general bad actors who are intent on disrupting a peaceful demonstration so that we can counter the bad press that we already know will be coming from the MSM following this weekends demonstrations.
If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
Join Bastyon, never miss one of my vids, earn crypto, let’s help each other here:
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Sources:
https://rollingthunderottawa.com
https://globalnews.ca/news/8796499/ro...
https://pressfortruth.ca/truckers-for...
https://pressfortruth.ca/emergency-ac...
Watch: Freedom Convoy In Ottawa Live Feb 19 with PFT!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3UB-...
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/0629...
https://twitter.com/SheilaGunnReid/st...
https://www.cp24.com/news/justice-min...
Free Press UNDER ATTACK In Ottawa As DRUTHERS Has BANK ACCOUNT FROZEN Under Emergencies Act!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/free-press-u...
Trudeau Tests + For COWARD-19 As Truckers Settle In FOR THE LONG HAUL! & Agent Provocateurs EXPOSED!
https://pressfortruth.ca/trudeau-test...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrkFs3k0unU&;ab_channel=PressForTruth
The “Rolling Thunder” event is set to kick off this weekend in Ottawa as hundreds of bikers are planning on holding a peaceful demonstration inside the nations capital at Parliament Hill. Organizers have called for a peaceful and lawful assembly while also warning the police that their actions before, during and after the event will be held accountable in a court of law. Meanwhile Justice Minister David Lametti is invoking cabinet confidentiality (aka cabinet secrecy) when it comes to disclosing how the government decided upon enacting the never before used Emergencies Act.
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth warns attendees of the event to be on the lookout for agent provocateurs or general bad actors who are intent on disrupting a peaceful demonstration so that we can counter the bad press that we already know will be coming from the MSM following this weekends demonstrations.
If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfo...
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate-crypto/
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
Join Bastyon, never miss one of my vids, earn crypto, let’s help each other here:
https://bastyon.com/dandickspft?ref=P...
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
BAYSTON➜https://bastyon.com/dandickspft
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
RUMBLE➜ https://rumble.com/user/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth/posts
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavings...
Sources:
https://rollingthunderottawa.com
https://globalnews.ca/news/8796499/ro...
https://pressfortruth.ca/truckers-for...
https://pressfortruth.ca/emergency-ac...
Watch: Freedom Convoy In Ottawa Live Feb 19 with PFT!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3UB-...
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/0629...
https://twitter.com/SheilaGunnReid/st...
https://www.cp24.com/news/justice-min...
Free Press UNDER ATTACK In Ottawa As DRUTHERS Has BANK ACCOUNT FROZEN Under Emergencies Act!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/free-press-u...
Trudeau Tests + For COWARD-19 As Truckers Settle In FOR THE LONG HAUL! & Agent Provocateurs EXPOSED!
https://pressfortruth.ca/trudeau-test...
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