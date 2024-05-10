Create New Account
ISABEL BROWN: Isabel's Advice for Parents as They Send Their Kids to College | Flyover Clip
Isabel Brown is a full-time live-streamer and independent content creator, giving a voice to Generation Z breaking down culture’s most important topics to thousands of viewers in a real-time, authentic format. Isabel’s streams and other content reach millions of people around the world daily. She published her first book, Frontlines: Finding My Voice on an American College Campus, in February 2021, and regularly speaks on high school and college campuses and to activism organizations worldwide. You may recognize her from the cover of Newsweek magazine or her regular appearances on national and international television and radio! Isabel lives in Miami and loves adventure with her fiancé and Corgi, Liberty.



WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v4sjmp8-shocking-truths-and-statistics-will-gen-z-turn-back-to-god-and-save-america.html



