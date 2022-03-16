Miles Guo: For the first time since the establishment of the CCP regime, Beijing, wealthy coastal areas, and the war zones are bankrupt

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3/15/2022 Miles Guo: For the first time since the establishment of the CCP regime, Beijing, wealthy coastal areas, and the war zones preparing to attack Taiwan secretly reported to the CCP’s Central Committee that they could not pay their salaries. Half of the grain being transferred from Heilongjiang Province to the Xinjiang concentration camps was unloaded on the way, and even the political godfather, Zeng Qinghong, has been threatened