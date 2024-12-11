BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
We have curative oral and nasal True therapies and immunizations.
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
333 followers
2
203 views • 5 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


This SARS-CoV2 could not possibly have caused COVID if it had been injected in every polio vaccine since 2004. That is what that paper you just showed, showed. So now you injected a 23-year-old child. They said he was perfectly healthy. No, he wasn't. He was vaccine injured, the very pathway, mTOR, your key energy-producing pathway in your brain: Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, every cancer-associated. Synergies between low dose Ivermectin, a wit pathway inhibitor, and Rapamycin, and we've done it over and over and over again, giving the people the curative oral and nasal true therapies and immunizations.

And now you've got a case report that somehow says we need more research. No, we need the lies to stop spreading that vaccination ever had anything to do with immunization.


Judy Mikovits, PhD - 12/05/2024


InfoWars - The Alex Jones Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=675237276b5874f6ef298d88


Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Keywords
healthnewsalex jonesinfowarsvaccinationtruthimmunizationsolutionsjudy mikovits
