Welcome to the ‘era of global boiling’: UN chief PUSHES climate catastrophe hoax fear porn
The Prisoner
Published Friday

‘The era of global warming has ended, the era of global boiling has arrived,’ – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that climate change has reached a ‘terrifying’ level, with July on track to become Earth’s hottest month on record.

Oh do [email protected] @FF!!!

Mirrored - RT

Keywords
geo-engineeringclimate change hoaxclimate scamglobal control

