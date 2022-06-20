More than 2200 celebrities, elites and politicians caught falsely registered as vaxed against covid

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Jim Crenshaw.We of course know it if it is happening there, it is happening here also. More good for thee but not for me bullshit. Hang them all. Burn them at the stake. They are participating in mass murder. As far as I know that would be considered a federal crime here. How many of these so called elites were out pushing this on people? Murderous bastards.
Source: Del Bigtree on the Highwire.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/f9AzhZIRXtJd/